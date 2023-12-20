Left Menu

India, EU discuss avenues for strategic security, defence cooperation

India's Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan on Tuesday discussed avenues for EU-India Strategic Security and Defence Cooperation with Chair of the European Parliament Subcommittee on Security and Defence (SEDE) Nathalie Loiseau.

ANI | Updated: 20-12-2023 08:13 IST | Created: 20-12-2023 08:13 IST
India, EU discuss avenues for strategic security, defence cooperation
India, EU discuss avenues for defence cooperation (Source: X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan on Tuesday discussed avenues for EU-India Strategic Security and Defence Cooperation with Chair of the European Parliament Subcommittee on Security and Defence (SEDE) Nathalie Loiseau. The two also discussed about greater collaboration in the Indo-Pacific, avenues for enhanced synergy and defence industry cooperation between India-EU, according to defence officials.

Meanwhile, the CDS recently visited Japan, laid a wreath at the Hiroshima Peace Park in remembrance of the victims of Hiroshima, defence officials said. He also laid floral tributes at the Gandhi Statue, aimed at enhancing peace and tranquillity in the region.

Further, the CDS was also given a detailed brief at the Hiroshima Museum. CDS General Chauhan also visited Japan's Yokosuka Base, strengthening the defence ties between the two countries.

He was given an overview of the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force mission by Vice Admiral Saito Akira, Commander-in-Chief, of the Self-Defence Fleet. The visit was aimed at reinforcing strategic cooperation while highlighting the growing importance of the India-Japan defence partnership.

Chauhan departed from New Delhi for Japan on Sunday (December 10) night to discuss defence ties between the two Asian countries, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said in an official press release. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Activist Icahn prepares a second board challenge at Illumina -letter; GSK's cancer drug combination meets primary goal in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Activist Icahn prepares a second board challenge at Ill...

 Global
2
Indian equity market excelled despite other emerging economies struggling: S African Fund manager

Indian equity market excelled despite other emerging economies struggling: S...

 South Africa
3
FEATURE-Can generative AI help bridge learning gaps in Indian schools?

FEATURE-Can generative AI help bridge learning gaps in Indian schools?

 Global
4
Streamlining workflows: The Strategic Edge of Salesforce Phone Integration

Streamlining workflows: The Strategic Edge of Salesforce Phone Integration

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023