'UAE aid delivering essential supplies to communities in need during trying times': Al Falahi

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 20 (ANI/WAM): Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Director-General of the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, has emphasised that the UAE, under the leadership of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, extends bridges of giving to all peoples of the world during trying times. In a statement marking International Human Solidarity Day, which falls on December 20 of each year, Al Falahi said, "In light of the current humanitarian situation that some countries of the world are going through, wars, disasters, economic problems, and other calamities, human solidarity among countries of the world and organisations working in the charitable and humanitarian field, the necessity arises to eliminate poverty and promote human and social development."

Al Falahi added that the UAE, while celebrating this occasion along with the rest of the world, boasts a track record of achievements, including humanitarian, charitable and relief initiatives and projects that have made the country an important hub and a key partner for the international community in terms of human solidarity, based on the rooted humanitarian values established by the Founding Father of the UAE, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan." Al Falahi added that International Human Solidarity Day is one of the most significant international occasions launched by the United Nations to reflect that humanity needs to adopt new initiatives to alleviate the suffering of vulnerable people globally, irrespective of geographical borders, religion, gender, or colour. (ANI/WAM)

