Left Menu

Gold prices in Pakistan witness surge of PKR 1800 per tola of 24-karat gold

Gold prices in Pakistan have witnessed a surge of Pakistani rupee (PKR) 1800 per tola of 24 karat gold, ARY News reported on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 23-12-2023 07:56 IST | Created: 23-12-2023 07:56 IST
Gold prices in Pakistan witness surge of PKR 1800 per tola of 24-karat gold
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan have witnessed a surge of Pakistani rupee (PKR) 1800 per tola of 24 karat gold, ARY News reported on Friday. ARY News is a Pakistani news channel.

The price of 24-karat gold witnessed an increase of 0.15 per cent in the international market after which the price of gold reached USD 2055.65 per ounce in the global market. Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also increased by PKR 1543 to PKR 188,443 from PKR 186,900.

Meanwhile, Samaa TV on Friday reported that the weekly inflation rate in Pakistan remains above 40 per cent, marking a month and a half of economic discomfort. Out of the 51 essential items tracked, 18 experienced price hikes, including eggs, onions, garlic, dals, and cooking gas. These everyday staples, crucial for a balanced diet, became even more inaccessible for many families.

There has been a fluctuation in the price of essential items. An increase has been reported in the cost of 18 items, including eggs, onions, dal mong, gram dal, rice, garlic, lentils, and firewood. Additional commodities such as LPG, clothes, and bananas also experienced a surge in prices.

Meanwhile, potatoes, tomatoes, sugar, and flour saw a decrease in prices, as per Samaa TV. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Colombia's cannabis industry in crisis over regulatory, political hurdles; Exclusive-India probe into bribery claim in toxic syrup tests nears completion and more

Health News Roundup: Colombia's cannabis industry in crisis over regulatory,...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Ionis-AstraZeneca's nerve disease drug; Cuba quietly authorizes euthanasia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Ionis-AstraZeneca's nerve disease drug;...

 Global
3
Isolation ward, other arrangements tightened at Dehradun's hospital amid new Covid variant scare

Isolation ward, other arrangements tightened at Dehradun's hospital amid new...

 India
4
OKX Leads the Way in Transparency and Trust with 14th Consecutive Proof of Reserves, Showing USD14.9 Billion in Primary Assets

OKX Leads the Way in Transparency and Trust with 14th Consecutive Proof of R...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023