Israel hits Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 23 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) reported that an Air Force fighter jet attacked what it described as a terrorist infrastructure of the Hezbollah terrorist organisation in Lebanese territory.

The attack came after yet another rocket attack launched from Lebanon at Israeli territory.

IDF forces also hit Hezbollah targets with artillery fire. (ANI/TPS)

