Officer injured in car-ramming attack in Israel
A border police officer is being treated for light-to-moderate injuries in a car-ramming attack at a junction near the village of Barta'a.
ANI | Updated: 23-12-2023 07:57 IST | Created: 23-12-2023 07:57 IST
Tel Aviv [Israel], December 23 (ANI/TPS): A border police officer is being treated for light-to-moderate injuries in a car-ramming attack at a junction near the village of Barta'a.
The officer was taken to the Hillel Yaffe Medical Centre in Hadera for treatment.
One suspect was arrested. Security forces are searching for a second suspect. (ANI/TPS)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
