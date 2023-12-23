Left Menu

Indian Navy aircraft establish connection with distressed vessel MV Chem Pluto

The Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard vessels are moving towards a merchant vessel, MV Chem Pluto, in the Arabian Sea, which caught fire after a suspected drone attack.

ANI | Updated: 23-12-2023 18:50 IST | Created: 23-12-2023 18:50 IST
Indian Navy's P-8I maritime surveillance aircraft (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Navy's P-8I maritime surveillance aircraft has established communication with the distressed vessel MV Chem Pluto after taking off from INS Hansa naval air base in Goa, Navy officials said on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Indian Navy warship is moving towards the vessel and is expected to reach the merchant ship in the next few hours.

The Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard vessels are moving towards a merchant vessel, MV Chem Pluto, in the Arabian Sea, which caught fire after a suspected drone attack. The merchant vessel was reported to be present at 217 nautical miles off Porbandar coast on Saturday, defence officials said.

Taking swift action, the Indian Coast Guard Ship ICGS Vikram, deployed on patrol of the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone started moving towards the merchant vessel MV Chem Pluto in distress. The Indian Navy warships in the vicinity are also moving towards the distressed vessel with around 20 Indian crew members, who are all reported to be safe.

According to defence officials, the vessel had crude oil and was going towards Mangalore from a port in Saudi Arabia. The fire has been reportedly extinguished but has affected the functioning of the vessel. All crew members are safe, which includes around 20 Indians. The ICGS Vikram has alerted all ships in the area to assist it, according to defence officials.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

