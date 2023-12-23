Left Menu

UAE: Dubai's RTA organises 4th forum to discuss 'Legal Structure of Intelligent Transport'

The event discussed laws related to intelligent transportation and artificial intelligence and how to use them in transportation applications.

Dubai [UAE], December 23 (ANI/WAM): Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has recently organised the 4th Legal Forum under the theme 'The Legal Structure of Intelligent Transport'. The event discussed laws related to intelligent transportation and artificial intelligence and how to use them in transportation applications.

Shehab Hamad Bu Shehab, Executive Director of the Legal Affairs Department, said, "The Forum highlighted the importance of anticipating the future of intelligent transportation and the need to enable it on applications and electronic platforms. It also stressed the need for having a flexible legislative system adaptable to current and future needs and developing supportive legislation to support the operation of intelligent transportation along with the required legal framework." "The forum had stressed the significance of intelligent transportation via applications, legislations, associated civil liabilities and the legal implications on the development and sustainability of intelligent transportation," he added.

Participants focused on the optimal use of road and traffic data to enhance the capacity and safety of road networks. They called for maintaining and advancing intelligent transportation system services for effective traffic management, road safety, and security. They also called for utilising smart technologies in integrating autonomous vehicles with the existing transportation infrastructure. The forum tackled issues related to the protection of personal data and the secure use of government data, as the use of such data in intelligent transportation technologies may render it vulnerable to unauthorised access and misuse, which underscores the need for robust protection measures for intelligent transportation technologies.

The forum called for aligning the services with intelligent transportation technologies using electronic media and smart applications to enhance the transportation and communications system. A strong emphasis was placed on updating legislation to regulate the procedures and legal requirements of intelligent transportation through revising policies, processes, and procedures to match the latest technologies of public transport services in the emirate.

Additionally, the forum stressed the importance of developing a strategy for the effective use of road and traffic data, ensuring the continuous service of intelligent transportation systems for traffic management, developing strategies for the use of intelligent transportation apps for road safety and security and integrating smart vehicles with the transportation infrastructure under a legal framework. (ANI/WAM)

