Rising polio risk in Afghanistan as migrants return from Pakistan, warns WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that the recent increase in the number of Afghan returnees from Pakistan, significantly increases the risk of cross-border poliovirus spread, Khaama Press reported.

ANI | Updated: 24-12-2023 03:50 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 03:50 IST
Representative Image (Image Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that the recent increase in the number of Afghan returnees from Pakistan, significantly increases the risk of cross-border poliovirus spread, Khaama Press reported. The Khaama is an online news service for Afghanistan.

The WHO in a statement during the 37th session of the Emergency Committee for Polio Eradication, stated that the risk of children contracting this virus has increased following the return of migrants from Pakistan to Afghanistan. The statement mentions that in the past four months, no new positive cases of polio have been registered in Afghanistan; however, the return of migrants now poses a greater threat.

Meanwhile, the Emergency Committee for Polio Eradication has announced the activation of an emergency plan for the eradication of polio in Afghanistan, as per Khaama Press. According to Khaama Press, Afghanistan and Pakistan are two countries in the world where the poliovirus threatens the lives of children. In the spring of this year alone, five positive cases of polio were reported in these countries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

