Left Menu

Kuwait oil price up 33 cents to USD 81.98 pb

The price of Kuwaiti crude oil went up by 33 cents to USD 81.98 per barrel on Friday, compared with USD 81.65 pb on Thursday, said Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 24-12-2023 04:40 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 04:40 IST
Kuwait oil price up 33 cents to USD 81.98 pb
Flag of Kuwait. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Kuwait

Kuwait City [Kuwait], December 24 (ANI/WAM): The price of Kuwaiti crude oil went up by 33 cents to USD 81.98 per barrel on Friday, compared with USD 81.65 pb on Thursday, said Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Saturday.

According to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), in international markets, the Brent crude oil future contracts fell by 32 cents to reach USD 79.07 pb, while the West Texas Intermediate crude dropped 33 cents to stand at USD 73.56 a barrel. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX preps for dual Falcon 9 launches on December 23

SpaceX preps for dual Falcon 9 launches on December 23

 United States
2
Anand's progressive Dairy Farmers await Vibrant Gujarat Summit

Anand's progressive Dairy Farmers await Vibrant Gujarat Summit

 India
3
Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of mystery illness in dogs; Jazz Pharmaceuticals' PTSD drug fails in mid-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of myste...

 Global
4
Air India's first A350 aircraft arrives in Delhi

Air India's first A350 aircraft arrives in Delhi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023