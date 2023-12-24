Majalis Abu Dhabi hosts first group wedding at Majlis Al-Markhaniya
Majalis Abu Dhabi, at the Citizens and Community Affairs Office, part of the Presidential Court, has hosted the first group wedding at Majlis Al-Markhaniya in Al Ain.
ANI | Updated: 24-12-2023 04:40 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 04:40 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
The ceremony supported efforts to foster community engagement, enhance quality of life, and preserve UAE values and traditions. (ANI/WAM)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
