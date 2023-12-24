Left Menu

Pakistan: Poliovirus reported in two more environmental samples

Poliovirus has been reported in more environmental samples collected in Karachi and Chaman, ARY News reported.

ANI | Updated: 24-12-2023 07:30 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 07:30 IST
Pakistan: Poliovirus reported in two more environmental samples
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Poliovirus has been reported in more environmental samples collected in Karachi and Chaman, ARY News reported. ARY News is a Pakistani news channel.

Pakistan's Ministry of Health confirmed the presence of poliovirus in more samples of sewage water from Karachi's South District and Balochistan's Chaman. The Health Ministry on Tuesday confirmed poliovirus in environmental samples of Quetta district.

According to the Ministry of Health spokesperson, the poliovirus was found in two samples of sewage water from Quetta. He said that the surveillance system of the polio program is very strong, as per ARY News.

The spokesperson said that the government is ensuring effective measures to eradicate polio. He said an integrated strategy has been formulated in high-risk areas of polio. He said that parents must give their children a polio vaccine during every polio immunization campaign. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX preps for dual Falcon 9 launches on December 23

SpaceX preps for dual Falcon 9 launches on December 23

 United States
2
Anand's progressive Dairy Farmers await Vibrant Gujarat Summit

Anand's progressive Dairy Farmers await Vibrant Gujarat Summit

 India
3
Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of mystery illness in dogs; Jazz Pharmaceuticals' PTSD drug fails in mid-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of myste...

 Global
4
Air India's first A350 aircraft arrives in Delhi

Air India's first A350 aircraft arrives in Delhi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023