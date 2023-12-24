Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to move court to regain party symbol 'bat'

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said they would approach the Peshawar High Court (PHC) or the Supreme Court against the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) decision to strip the former party's symbol 'Bat', Geo News reported. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan made the announcement on Saturday.

The ECP on Friday decided against letting the PTI retain its 'bat' electoral symbol for the February 8 general election, Dawn newspaper reported. The ECP's verdict was announced a day after the Peshawar High Court (PHC) directed the electoral watchdog to decide on PTI's intra-party polls and electoral symbol by Friday in 'accordance with the law'.

Gohar, while talking to the media persons outside Adiala Jail, said that PTI's petition for regaining the 'bat' electoral symbol would be filed on Tuesday morning, adding that consultation in this regard had almost been completed, Geo News reported. Without naming the ECP, the PTI leader said all of their efforts were aimed at depriving his party of the 227 reserved seats. He also alleged a conspiracy behind the ECP's recent order.

A day earlier, Gohar said, "Currently, there are 70 reserved seats in the National Assembly. The total number of reserved seats in Pakistan is 227. The seats are divided among those parties who have election symbols (as par their parties' strength in the assemblies)." Significantly, the lawmakers elected on reserved seats play an important role during the elections for the slots of president, prime minister, chief minister, and Senate chairman, according to Geo News.

"ECP's order is not sustainable. It is contradictory," Gohar said in reply to a reporter's query. He said he was confident that the PTI would get the desired relief once they move court challenging the order.

"(PTI's) electoral symbol will be restored," Gohar, also a lawyer by profession, said. The PTI leader said his party was waiting for the certified copy of the ECP. To another query, Gohar said the PTI could challenge the ECP's order in the Supreme Court under Article 184 of the Constitution, Geo News reported.

"Imran Khan was, is and will be the chairman of the PTI," the barrister said, adding that he was fulfilling the responsibilities assigned by Khan. Gohar added that he would continue to discharge the responsibilities of the party in his current role till former PM and PTI founder Imran Khan comes out of jail.

Unfair elections would lead to chaos and anarchy in the country, Gohar warned, according to Geo News. (ANI)

