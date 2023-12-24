Indian workers not being brought in, says Taiwan

Taiwanese Labour Minister Hsu Ming-chun on Saturday said that the government has no plans to bring as many as 100,000 migrant workers from India to Taiwan, Taiwan's Central News Agency (CNA) reported. His remarks come in apparent reference to the statement made by Kuomintang (KMT) presidential nominee Hou Yu-ih.

In a press release, Hsu Ming-chun said Taiwan had not signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with India to bring in migrant workers. He further said that the issue was subject to continued evaluation regarding employment cooperation. Hsu stressed that any claims made regarding Taiwan seeking to open its doors to 100,000 Indian workers are "fake," adding that these claims have been made by "ill-intentioned people" to manipulate people's opinions for electoral gains.

Hsu Ming-chun's statement came after KMT nominee Hou cited a media report claiming that an MOU had already been signed to bring in Indian migrant workers, CNA reported. Hou Yu-ih's statement during a televised policy presentation forum on Wednesday was a likely reference to a November 10 media report claiming a prospective MOU between Taiwan and India. The report claimed that plans were being made for an "employment mobility agreement."

The US media report, citing "senior officials familiar with the matter," claimed that an agreement to bring "as many as 100,000" Indian migrant workers to Taiwan could be signed as early as December this year,' Taiwan's Central News Agency (CNA) reported. On Saturday, Hou's campaign office said Hsu stated in November that Taiwan and India were set to sign an MOU by the end of the year to bring in migrant workers, according to CNA report.

Given that there are only nine days left before the end of 2023, Hsu should clarify when the MOU would be signed and how many Indian workers would come to Taiwan according to the pact, Hou's office said. Speaking to local media on November 13, Hsu Ming-chun said that Taiwan and India "are expected to sign an MOU by the end of the year" to bring in migrant workers after the Cabinet signed off on the plan. However, Hsu said in December that no date has been set yet for signing the MoU. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)