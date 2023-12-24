Left Menu

Almost 2,500 terrorists captured outside of Gaza since start of war: IDF

As part of the operation, combat engineering devices uncovered and destroyed IEDs (Improvised Explosive Devices) that were deployed under and on the sides of the roads. In addition, a wanted person suspected of trafficking in weapons was arrested.

ANI | Updated: 24-12-2023 19:24 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 19:24 IST
Almost 2,500 terrorists captured outside of Gaza since start of war: IDF
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 24 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) reported that its Special Forces, together with the Shin Bet (Israel's anti-terror General Security Service) operated overnight in a counter-terrorism operation in the Nur al-Shams refugee camp near the town of Tulkarm. As part of the operation, combat engineering devices uncovered and destroyed IEDs (Improvised Explosive Devices) that were deployed under and on the sides of the roads. In addition, a wanted person suspected of trafficking in weapons was arrested.

During the activity, suspects threw explosives and fired weapons at the Israeli forces who returned fire. An IDF soldier was slightly injured and was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

Since the beginning of the war in Gaza, approximately 2,450 wanted terrorists have been arrested throughout Judea and Samaria and the Jordan Valley area, approximately 1,210 of whom are associated with the terrorist organization Hamas. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi municipal corporation took action against 111 illegal construction since Dec 1

Delhi municipal corporation took action against 111 illegal construction sin...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of mystery illness in dogs; Zealand says US FDA turns down drug for low blood sugar in infants and more

Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of myste...

 Global
3
Infosys loses mega contract as global client terminates USD 1.5 bn deal

Infosys loses mega contract as global client terminates USD 1.5 bn deal

 India
4
FMCG flavours: Better volumes, rural demand revival uptick and double-digit volume growth in 2024

FMCG flavours: Better volumes, rural demand revival uptick and double-digit ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023