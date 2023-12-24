Pakistan: Detained Baloch protestors released by Islamabad Police after heavy backlash

Days after being held for protesting against 'enforced disappearances' against the Pakistani government, the detained Baloch protestors were released by the Islamabad Police on Sunday, after their bail was approved, The News International reported. The development came after the Baloch protesters gave a three-day ultimatum to the Islamabad authorities, seeking the release of all students and demanding the dismissal of all the cases against the protestors.

Earlier on Wednesday night, the Islamabad police used excessive force and rounded up all the Baloch protestors, who converged in the capital to stage a protest demonstration against "enforced disappearances." The long march led by Baloch women started their journey from Balochistan on December 6, The News International reported.

Notably, the police action against the Baloch women and men triggered widespread condemnations from human rights bodies and political parties. Even the federal ministers admitted that the "protestors who reached Islamabad from Balochistan were not involved in the violence." Earlier this week, Islamabad Police detained several Baloch protesters after using water cannons and baton charges to break up a protest against enforced disappearances, ARY News reported.

Soon after the arrests, the Baloch Yekjehti Committee (BYC) filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court. Hearing a petition filed by long march organisers against the "illegal" arrests of Baloch protestors, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) ruled that it is their "constitutional right" to hold protests.

"Let them protest who have come to protest; it's their constitutional right," the court stated. IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq warned Islamabad IG Akbar Nasir Khan against any hindrance to the protest, stating that the Balochis have the constitutional right to demonstration.

Meanwhile, the caretaker PM formed a three-member committee comprising Solangi, Fawad and Jamal Shah to hold talks with the families of the protesters, according to ARY News. The Islamabad police posted on X (formerly Twitter), that the protesters had demanded the release of their detained supporters during a meeting with a cabinet committee formed by the prime minister.

"Keeping in view the legal requirements, the bail of the arrested protesters has been approved. The detained protesters are being released," it said, adding that the relatives of the detainees should contact them for information and assistance so that legal assistance can be provided, The News International reported. Earlier, the Islamabad police said that the court had issued orders to release 163 protesters after approving their bail.

Meanwhile, the Baloch Yakjahti Committee said that the protest sit-in continues in front of the National Press Club in Islamabad. (ANI)

