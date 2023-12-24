"This war is exacting a high price...but we have no other choice": Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed grief over the deaths of Israeli soldiers who were killed over the weekend amid the ongoing war with terror group Hamas, Times of Israel reported. He also denied the reports that US prevented Israel from carrying out military operations against Hezbollah.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu opens the cabinet meeting by offering condolences for the soldiers killed over the weekend, and apparently pushes back against comments from Economy Minister Nir Barkat and reports that US President Joe Biden talked him out of a preemptive strike on the Hezbollah terror organization. "It's a difficult morning after a difficult day," says Netanyahu, reading from prepared remarks on Sunday.

"All the government and the people of Israel send our sympathies to the families of the heroes who fell in the war for our home," Times of Israel quoted Netanyahu as saying. "This war is exacting a high price from us, but we have no choice other than to continue to fight," he added.

The Israeli PM said that he spoke to Biden on Saturday and expressed appreciation for the US stance at the United Nations Security Council after its work to soften a resolution on the Gaza fighting, Times of Israel reported. "I told Biden we will fight until there is total victory, however long it takes. The US understands this," he said.

Netanyahu further refuted reports about US preventing Israel from carrying out operation in Lebanon. "There have been reports that US has prevented, and is preventing, us from carrying out operations in the region. This is not true. Israel is a sovereign country. Our decisions on the war are based on our operational considerations, and not external pressures," Times of Israel quoted Netanyahu as saying.

This comes after a Wall Street Journal report said that Israel had warplanes in the air ready to carry out a major pre-emptive strike against Hezbollah in Lebanon four days after Hamas's October 7 terror onslaught, but Biden convinced Netanyahu to stand down at the last minute, according to Times of Israel. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden during his telephonic conversation with Netanyahu, discussed Israel's military campaign in Gaza, including its "objectives and phasing". He also 'emphasised' the critical need to protect the civilian population and discussed the importance of securing the release of all remaining hostages.

"The President emphasized the critical need to protect the civilian population including those supporting the humanitarian aid operation, and the importance of allowing civilians to move safely away from areas of ongoing fighting. The leaders discussed the importance of securing the release of all remaining hostages. They agreed to remain in regular consultation both directly and through their respective national security teams," the White House statement read. (ANI)

