UAE: FTA issues guide outlining criteria to determine natural persons subject to corporate tax

The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) has issued a new guide outlining the criteria to determine natural persons subject to the Corporate Tax Law, which came into effect on June 1, 2023.

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 24 (ANI/WAM): The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) has issued a new guide outlining the criteria to determine natural persons subject to the Corporate Tax Law, which came into effect on June 1, 2023. The guide provides a comprehensive and simplified explanation and instructions for natural persons realising income in the UAE, enabling them to determine whether they are subject to corporate tax.

The FTA urged all concerned natural persons (individuals) realising income in the UAE, or conducting business--wholly or partly--in the UAE to refer to the new guide to familiarise themselves with the Corporate Tax Law, implementing decisions, and other relevant materials available on the FTA's website. The FTA emphasised the importance of reading the guide in its entirety to gain a clear understanding of the comprehensive content and definitions outlined in the guide. The guide includes a range of practical examples that explain how the Corporate Tax Law applies to natural persons conducting business in the UAE, whether they are residents or non-residents, for corporate tax purposes.

The guide clarifies that a natural person must register for corporate tax purposes and obtain a Tax Registration Number if his total turnover exceeds AED 1 million within a Gregorian calendar year as of calendar year 2024. According to the guide, non-resident natural persons are subject to corporate tax in cases where they have a permanent establishment in the UAE with a total turnover of the permanent establishment exceeding AED 1 million within a Gregorian calendar year as of calendar year 2024. (ANI/WAM)

