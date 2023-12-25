Left Menu

Pakistan: PPP chairman Bilawal demands judicial investigation of cypher case

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) chairman and former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has demanded a judicial investigation of the cypher case, ARY News reported.

25-12-2023
Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Pakistan
  • Pakistan

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) chairman and former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has demanded a judicial investigation of the cypher case, ARY News reported. ARY News is a Pakistani news channel.

Bilawal, while speaking to the media in Larkana, said the cypher case is a serious matter and a judicial investigation must be carried out in this matter. He said that relief has been given in the cypher case, however, the Bhutto family went through political victimisation and that is why "we want proper investigation of the cypher case".

Recently, former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan and PTI vice-chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi were again indicted by a special court in the cypher case. Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain of the special court heard the case against Imran and Qureshi. This was the second time that the PTI leaders were indicted.

Under the cypher case, the first information report (FIR) was registered on August 15 under the Official Secrets Act. It was registered on the complaint of the the Home Secretary. Imran Khan and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi were mentioned in the report, while the names of former principal secretary Azam Khan and former planning minister Asad Umar were also mentioned.

The FIR stated that the former prime minister and foreign minister distorted the facts of the diplomatic cypher. "A conspiracy was launched to misuse the contents of the cypher to fulfil nefarious purposes," it added. It further stated that the former premier and top diplomat endangered state interests. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

