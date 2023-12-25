Left Menu

Kabul's air quality deteriorating: Afghanistan's NEPA

Afghanistan's National Environmental Protection Agency (NEPA) has reported a significant deterioration in Kabul's air quality over the past month, Khaama Press reported.

ANI | Updated: 25-12-2023 09:09 IST | Created: 25-12-2023 09:09 IST
Kabul's air quality deteriorating: Afghanistan's NEPA
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Afghanistan's National Environmental Protection Agency (NEPA) has reported a significant deterioration in Kabul's air quality over the past month, Khaama Press reported. The Khaama is an online news service for Afghanistan.

According to NEPA officials, lack of electricity, the widespread use of unrefined coal, and the burning of plastic materials are the main contributors to the city's air pollution. According to a NEPA expert, Sayed Qayyum Hashemi, the pollution is also exacerbated by damaged roads, prevalent dust, and vehicles with technical issues that contribute to the air quality problem.

Hashemi revealed that NEPA teams are actively inspecting buildings and residential areas to ensure that burners are equipped with filters to mitigate pollution, as per Khaama Press. He advised residents and the commercial sector to install and maintain active filters and, where possible, switch to alternative fuels to reduce air pollution.

A spokesperson for the Taliban-appointed Ministry of Public Health Sharaf Zaman highlighted a worrying increase in respiratory diseases among the population, attributing this trend to the worsening air pollution. Kabul residents expressed distress over the air quality, noting the difficulty in breathing and the visibility problems that arise in the evening due to pollution.

Despite significant financial investments over the past two decades to address climate change and environmental issues, Kabul remains one of the most polluted cities globally, with air quality continuing to decline, as per Khaama Press. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi municipal corporation took action against 111 illegal construction since Dec 1

Delhi municipal corporation took action against 111 illegal construction sin...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of mystery illness in dogs; Zealand says US FDA turns down drug for low blood sugar in infants and more

Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of myste...

 Global
3
Infosys loses mega contract as global client terminates USD 1.5 bn deal

Infosys loses mega contract as global client terminates USD 1.5 bn deal

 India
4
FMCG flavours: Better volumes, rural demand revival uptick and double-digit volume growth in 2024

FMCG flavours: Better volumes, rural demand revival uptick and double-digit ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023