Netanyahu tells world in Christmas message 'we're facing monsters'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday evening released a Christmas message to Christians around the world in which he reminded people that Israel does not yet know peace.

ANI | Updated: 25-12-2023 09:10 IST | Created: 25-12-2023 09:10 IST
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu (Photo: X/@IsraeliPM). Image Credit: ANI
Tel Aviv [Israel], December 25 (ANI/TPS): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday evening released a Christmas message to Christians around the world in which he reminded people that Israel does not yet know peace. "To our Christian friends around the world, Merry Christmas," he said.

"Christmas is supposed to be a time of goodwill to all men and peace on Earth," added Netanyahu. "Well, we don't have peace on Earth, not in our part anyway, and we certainly don't see goodwill to all men." "We're facing monsters," he explained, "monsters who murdered children in front of their parents and parents in front of their children, who raped and beheaded women, who burned babies alive, who took babies hostages."

"This is a battle, not only of Israel against these barbarians, it's a battle of civilization against barbarism," declared Netanyahu. "And I know in this that we have your support." The Prime Minister thanked Israel's friends for their support and their prayers saying that he wanted to assure them "as we stand together, we will also prevail. We shall win this war and secure our common values and our common future." (ANI/TPS)

