Left Menu

Ukraine, Russia report six people killed in attacks

At a time when the conflict between Kyiv and Moscow is about to mark two years since it began, Russia and Ukraine reported that at least six people were killed on Sunday as a result of shelling.

ANI | Updated: 25-12-2023 12:19 IST | Created: 25-12-2023 12:19 IST
Ukraine, Russia report six people killed in attacks
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

At a time when the conflict between Kyiv and Moscow is about to mark two years since it began, Russia and Ukraine reported that at least six people were killed on Sunday as a result of shelling, Al Jazeera reported. According to Ukrainian officials, the Russian attacks on Ukraine's southern Kherson region have killed five people, whereas, the Russian authorities have claimed that one person was killed following Ukrainian shelling on the eastern town of Horlivka, which is under the occupation of Russia.

An 87-year-old man and his 81-year-old wife were killed when their Kherson City apartment block was shelled on Sunday, Al Jazeera reported citing the Ukrainian officials. "There are no holidays for the enemy. "They do not exist for us as long as the enemy kills our people and remains on our land," the head of the Ukrainian president's office, Andriy Yermak said.

The new assault came as Ukraine prepared to celebrate Christmas on December 25 for the first time, after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved legislation shifting it from the Russian Orthodox Church's January 7 schedule, Al Jazeera reported. Since vacating the region's administrative centre more than a year ago, Russian forces have repeatedly shelled Kherson.

In a Christmas Eve speech, Zelenskyy promised Ukrainians fighting Russia that "step by step, day by day, the darkness is losing. "Today, this is our common goal, our common dream. And this is precisely what our common prayer is for today. For our freedom. For our victory. For our Ukraine," Al Jazeera quoted Zelenskyy as saying.

Ukrainian shelling killed one woman and injured six others in Russian-controlled Horlivka, roughly 600 kilometres (400 miles) northeast of Kherson, according to Russian-installed mayor Ivan Prikhodko on the Telegram messaging app, reported Al Jazeera. He said that the shelling also destroyed a shopping centre and several other buildings there. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EIB signs €145M loan to enhance radiation safety of Cernavoda power plant

EIB signs €145M loan to enhance radiation safety of Cernavoda power plant

 Global
2
We really support Uzzy: Cummins backs Khawaja on the dove logo for the Gaza crisis

We really support Uzzy: Cummins backs Khawaja on the dove logo for the Gaza ...

 Australia
3
UNHCR thanks India for taking care 142 Rohingyas intercepted in Andaman

UNHCR thanks India for taking care 142 Rohingyas intercepted in Andaman

 India
4
UNHCR calls on coastal authorities to save people in distress around Nicobar Islands

UNHCR calls on coastal authorities to save people in distress around Nicobar...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023