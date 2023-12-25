Left Menu

Taiwan detects 4 Chinese naval ships, 2 military aircraft around nation

The Ministry of Defence of Taiwan, has tracked four Chinese Naval vessels and two military aircraft around Taiwan.

25-12-2023
Representative Image.
  
  Taiwan

The Ministry of Defence of Taiwan, has tracked four Chinese Naval vessels and two military aircraft around Taiwan. According to Taiwan News, the naval ships and aircraft were tracked around the nation between 6 a.m. on Sunday (Dec. 24) and 6 a.m. on Monday (Dec. 25).

Taiwan responded by sending planes and navy ships, as well as deploying air defence missile systems, to track the People's Liberation Army (PLA) actions, as per MND. During that period, no PLA aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait median line or reached the southwest corner of Taiwan's air defence identification zone (ADIZ).

China has intensified its use of grey zone tactics since September 2020 by gradually increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships patrolling around Taiwan, according to Taiwan News. Notably, the Gray zone tactics are defined as "an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one's security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force," according to Taiwan News.

Beijing has sent 222 military planes and 137 navy ships around Taiwan so far this month. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

