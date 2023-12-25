Israel: 29 fatalities recorded in automobile accidents November 2023

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 25 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Central Bureau of Statistics reported that in November 2023 there were 622 road accidents in the country that resulted in some form of injury, of which there were a total of 1,015 people harmed. Out of all of the accidents recorded in November, 29 people were killed. 177 people were reported as seriously hurt in automobile accidents during the month.

The total number of road accidents for the month constituted a decrease of 19.1 per cent from November 2022 when there were 769 total accidents. The total number of people hurt in such accidents dropped by 22.7 per cent over November 2022, down from 1,313.

The decreases are clearly related to the Iron Swords War in Gaza. Tens of thousands of Israelis were called up to military reserve duty and tourism into Israel all but ended. And within the country Israelis are not traveling as much. Fewer people on the roads means fewer chances of road accidents. (ANI/TPS)

