Sheikh Zayed Festival hosts second edition of Abu Dhabi Perfumes Exhibition

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 25 (ANI/WAM): The organising committee of the Sheikh Zayed Festival, currently taking place at Al Wathba in Abu Dhabi, has announced that it will host the second edition of the Abu Dhabi Perfume Exhibition from 27th December to 10th January 2024, as part of the variety of new events and features introduced this year. The exhibition is organised by Rose Touch Events with the participation of some of the most renowned local, regional and international brands in the fragrance industry.

Warda Abdullah Al Mahri, General Manager of Rose Touch, expressed her delight and deep gratitude to the wise leadership, which pays great attention to supporting and empowering women in fulfilling their leading role in the service of their community and prepared them well to achieve economic and professional success across all sectors. Al Mahri praised the efforts exerted by the organising committee of the Sheikh Zayed Festival for hosting the exhibition, strengthening Abu Dhabi's significant role in delivering world class cultural events, exhibitions and conferences. She said, "The second edition of the Abu Dhabi Perfume Exhibition is one of the biggest niche exhibitions organised by Rose Touch Events and is one of the biggest events of its kind to take place in Abu Dhabi and the region."

She added that the second edition of the Abu Dhabi Perfumes Exhibition will contribute to the promotion of local Emirati identity and customs related to incense, fragrance and perfumes, through the participation of multiple Emirati companies that offer authentic Arabian fragrance ingredients, like oud, amber and musk. Visitors will get the opportunity to sample and shop from a wide range of perfume sellers and manufacturers, Arabian incense producers and international perfume producers. Al Mahri noted that visitors to the Sheikh Zayed Festival who attend the Abu Dhabi Perfumes Exhibition will be able to enjoy big discounts offered by many participating companies and a range of offers especially created for Festival visitors.

For the first time at a perfume exhibition, the event will provide free consultations for perfume aficionados and companies by the "godfather of fragrance", the expert perfumier, Yasser Al Hawaiti. The Sheikh Zayed Festival welcomes visitors daily until 9th March 2024, from 16:00 to midnight on weekdays, and until 01:00 during weekends and public holidays to give the public the opportunity to spend memorable times with family and friends, and enjoy the wide range of events, activities and competitions for all age groups. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)