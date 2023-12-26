Left Menu

Bahraini economy achieves growth of 2.45 per cent in third quarter of 2023

National accounts estimates issued by the Information eGovernment Authority of the Kingdom of Bahrain showed that the real GDP of the Kingdom increased by 2.45 per cent at constant prices and by 1.09 per cent at current prices during the third quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022.

ANI | Updated: 26-12-2023 13:47 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 13:47 IST
Bahraini economy achieves growth of 2.45 per cent in third quarter of 2023
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 26 (ANI/WAM): National accounts estimates issued by the Information eGovernment Authority of the Kingdom of Bahrain showed that the real GDP of the Kingdom increased by 2.45 per cent at constant prices and by 1.09 per cent at current prices during the third quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. Bahrain News Agency (BNA) quoted the Authority as saying that the growth according to the detailed report is due to the increase achieved by the non-oil sector by 4.48 per cent at constant prices and 4.81 per cent at current prices on an annual basis, as the GDP at constant prices reached BD 3,387.82 million during the third quarter of 2023 compared to BD 3,306.71 million during the same period of 2022.

The report pointed out that financial corporations are one of the largest non-oil sectors contributing to the real GDP by 18.08 per cent, followed by the manufacturing industry by 13.85 per cent. On an annual basis, the highest non-oil sectors grew according to preliminary estimates of the national accounts, the hotel and restaurants activity with a growth rate of 9.36 per cent, followed by financial corporations with a growth rate of 8.36 per cent at constant prices. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UNHCR thanks India for taking care 142 Rohingyas intercepted in Andaman

UNHCR thanks India for taking care 142 Rohingyas intercepted in Andaman

 India
2
UNHCR calls on coastal authorities to save people in distress around Nicobar Islands

UNHCR calls on coastal authorities to save people in distress around Nicobar...

 Global
3
We really support Uzzy: Cummins backs Khawaja on the dove logo for the Gaza crisis

We really support Uzzy: Cummins backs Khawaja on the dove logo for the Gaza ...

 Australia
4
EIB signs €145M loan to enhance radiation safety of Cernavoda power plant

EIB signs €145M loan to enhance radiation safety of Cernavoda power plant

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023