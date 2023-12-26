Hamas thanks Pakistan for unequivocal support amid war against Israel

The terrorist outfit Hamas thanked the people of Pakistan and Pakistan's political front Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) for their support for the ongoing movement in Gaza, The Express Tribune reported on Tuesday. It reported that the Hamas representative, Khalid Qadomi called on the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Ameer Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Monday and thanked the people of Pakistan.

Qadomi also thanked the people of Karachi and other areas of Pakistan for their support to the resistance movement against Israel. Speaking on the occasion, Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman paid rich tribute to Hamas over its struggle against Israel and said that Hamas was discharging a duty which was an obligation for the entire Umma. The Express Tribune reported that Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman quoted Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah as saying, "Israel was an illegitimate state that should not be recognised."

Meanwhile, a pro-Palestine bike rally was held in Pakistan in which hundreds of citizens participated with bikes and cars taken out in Karachi to express solidarity with Palestinian people. The rally started from Karsaz intersection on Shahrae Faisal and culminated at Quaid's Mazaar. The rallying slogan of the day was Quaid's words with a slogan "Israel is an illegitimate state". The members of the rally vowed that no one would be allowed to change the policy of father of the nation Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The rally was organised by Palestine Foundation Pakistan on the birth anniversary of Muhammad Ali Jinnah was led by Hamas spokesman Dr Khalid Qadoumi and Palestine Foundation Pakistan Secretary General Dr Sabir Abu Maryam. Addressing the rally, Dr. Khalid Qadoumi said that Hamas is grateful to the people of Pakistan who have always supported the cause of Palestine.

He said about the resistance of Hamas in Palestine against the usurper Israel that Hamas will not back down. The participants of the rally were carrying banners and placards in their hands, on which were pasted the pictures of the great leader Muhammad Ali Jinnah with the quote that Israel is an illegitimate state. They were also holding placards with Stop the massacre of children in Gaza on the placards. Various political and religious leaders including Asif Luqman Qazi, Jamaat-e-Islami leader Dr. Mairaj ul Huda Siddiqui, Dr. Osama Razi, Allama Aqeel Anjum Qadri of Jamiat Ulema Pakistan, Mufti Abdul Waheed Yunus, Israr Abbasi of Pakistan Tehreeke-Insaf, Erum Butt, Khalida Iqbal, Pirzada Azhar Ali Hamdani of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Allama Sadiq Jafri and Razi Haider of Majlis Wahdat Muslimeen, Younis Boniri of Awami National Party, Mufti Murtaza Rahmani of Jamiat Ahle Hadith, Masroor Hashmi of Jamaat Ahlesunnat, Jamshed Hussain of Human Rights Council. , well-known religious scholar Muaz Nizami, Mufti Muhammad Jahanzeb, Dr. Fazli Hussain, Dr. Madad Ali Sabri, from the teachers' community, Manoj Chauhan & Vijay Maharaj, from the Hindu community, Sikh leader Sardar Mughan Singh, Sardar Arjun Singh, Christian leader Pastor Immanuel Sabri and others addressed.

Addressing the anti Israel rally, the speakers said that the people of Pakistan are with Hamas and the Palestinian people, and those who talk about a two-state solution in Pakistan are actually denying the ideology of Pakistan. Speakers said that Palestine is the homeland of Palestinians and Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was clear that Israel is an illegitimate state and Pakistan will never recognize it.

They said that the Arab governments are putting pressure on Hamas to end the armed struggle, but the people of Pakistan demand the Arab governments to end the relations with Israel They further said that the people of Pakistan will not accept the relationship and appeasement with Israel in any case. Those who are talking about changing the ideology of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah are actually criminals of the ideology of Pakistan and the Constitution of Pakistan. On this occasion, the participants called for an end to the killing of children in Gaza and raised loud slogans of "Death to America, Israel is rejected and the struggle will continue until the liberation of Palestine" (ANI)

