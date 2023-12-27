"India, Russia interested in open, fair political, economic system for everyone": Sergey Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday that the long India-Russia relationship is moving consistently, adding that both New Delhi and Moscow are interested in having an "open and fair political and economic system" for everyone. He further said that the agreements between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin have laid the foundation of a reliable India-Russia relationship.

Lavrov made the remarks during his opening remarks at the bilateral meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Moscow on Wednesday. "Our relationship is very long and very good and it's good to see they are moving consistently in the present moment. We have a reliable partnership and it's been confirmed by our bilateral relations based on the agreements by Prime Minister Modi and President Putin," Lavrov said.

The Russian Foreign Minister further said that the quality of the India-Russia relationship is confirmed by their multilateral cooperation at the groupings of UN, BRICS, SCO and the G20. Stating that both New Delhi and Moscow are interested in an open and fair political and economic system for everyone, Lavrov added that the two leaders look forward to making sure that the decisions of our authorities are complied with as efficiently as possible.

"We share common principles of respect for the principles for the United Nations and in charter of all the complexity of its principles. Both India and Russia are interested in open and fair political and economic system for everyone. Our leaders set the track for the entire spectrum of relations," Lavrov said. He added, "We have close cooperation between our foreign ministries, other ministries of government and the Security Council. We also share parliamentary and educational links and...relations that are supported by our citizens. Today we have an important task to see what else can be done to make sure that the decision of ours authorities are complied with as efficiently as possible".

EAM Jaishankar during his remarks said that the India-Russia relationship has been very strong and steady and the two leaders will focus on our bilateral cooperation in different spheres. "Our relationship has been very strong, very steady. And I think we have lived up to a special and privileged strategic partnership. This year we have already met 6 times, and this is our 7th meet. Our Prime Minister and President Putin have also been in frequent contact. We expect a strong Russian participation at the Vibrant Gujarat meeting in January," Jaishankar said.

He added, "Today we will focus on our bilateral cooperation in different spheres, adjusting it to changing circumstances and demands. We will discuss the international strategic situation, conflicts and tensions". (ANI)

