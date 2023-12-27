Left Menu

Union Cabinet approves proposal to open Consulate General of India in New Zealand's Auckland

The Cabinet noted that opening the Consulate General of India in Auckland will help in increasing India's diplomatic footprint.

ANI | Updated: 27-12-2023 20:21 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 20:21 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the proposal to open a Consulate General of India in New Zealand's Auckland. The Consulate is likely to be opened and fully operationalised within a time frame of 12 months. In the press release, the Cabinet noted that opening the Consulate General of India in Auckland will help in increasing India's diplomatic footprint. Furthermore, it will strengthen India's diplomatic representation, considering India's increasing global engagement and help promote India's strategic and commercial interests.

"Opening of Consulate General of India in Auckland would help in increasing India's diplomatic footprint and strengthen India's diplomatic representation in view of India's increasing global engagement," the Cabinet in the press release said. "This will also help promote India's strategic and commercial interests and better serve the welfare of Indian community in Auckland. The Consulate is likely to be opened and fully operationalized within a time frame of 12 months," it added.

Notably, India and New Zealand have historically shared "close and cordial ties." India and New Zealand have various similarities, like membership in the Commonwealth, common law practices and pursuing shared aspirations of achieving economic development and prosperity through democratic governance systems. The two nations became independent in the same year and diplomatic representation of India in New Zealand was established in 1950 with the opening of a Trade Commission, which was later upgraded to High Commission. (ANI)

