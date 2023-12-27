Left Menu

Israel increases aid to artists during wartime

Israel's Ministry of Culture and Sports offered additional aid to artists, increasing its aid fund's budget 400 per cent.

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 27 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministry of Culture and Sports offered additional aid to artists, increasing its aid fund's budget 400 per cent. It will amount to 6 million Shekels (USD 1.62 million). The minimum age for aid has been reduced to 28 (in the past, the minimum age to receive aid was 40 and over and during the COVID=1period it was reduced to -35).

Since the start of the war in Gaza, many Israeli artists lost their sources of income areas such as performances and cultural events. At the same time they volunteered to perform for evacuees and soldiers without compensation. Israel Minister of Culture and Sports Miki Zohar: "During the difficult time of the people of Israel, Israeli artists volunteered fully and without any compensation, to make happy and encourage the evacuees and the IDF soldiers immediately after the outbreak of the Iron Swords war."(ANI/TPS)

