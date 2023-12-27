Left Menu

Post drone attack on ship, Indian Coast Guard expands operations along maritime borders in Arabian Sea

After the drone attack on a merchant vessel in the Arabian Sea on Saturday, the Indian Coast Guard has expanded its operations in the Arabian Sea along the Exclusive Economic Zone with an increased number of offshore patrol vessels and 50 per cent increase in Dornier aircraft sorties over the area.

Post drone attack on ship, Indian Coast Guard expands operations along maritime borders in Arabian Sea
After the drone attack on a merchant vessel in the Arabian Sea on Saturday, the Indian Coast Guard has expanded its operations in the Arabian Sea along the Exclusive Economic Zone with an increased number of offshore patrol vessels and 50 per cent increase in Dornier aircraft sorties over the area. The Indian Coast Guard ship ICGS Vikram was the first vessel to have contacted the MV Chem Pluto which was hit by a drone attack 217 miles off Indian coast, in which many parts of it were badly damaged.

"We have increased the presence of our Offshore Patrol Vessels as four of them equipped with ALH Dhruv helicopters are sweeping our EEZ to check any suspicious activity against Indian or any other nationality merchant ship," Indian Coast Guard officials told ANI. The Indian Coast Guard has also increased the maritime surveillance aircraft sorties in the EEZ sweep to provide protection and generate confidence to merchant vessels operating in the area.

When the drone attack hit the merchant vessel MV Chem Pluto, ICGS Vikram's crew was the first to board the vessel to assess the damage and see the destruction caused by the drone attack. (ANI)

