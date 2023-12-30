PoK: Protest enters fourth day in Gilgit Baltistan over hike in prices of wheat

On the call of the Coordination Committee of the All-Party Alliance, the ongoing protest against the drastic increase in the price of wheat and the abolition of subsidies has entered its fourth day in Pak-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan, Pak vernacular media reported. It was reported that people continued to protest against the increase in the price of wheat at Yadgar Chowk and a large rally was also held at Jamia Masjid Skardu on Friday, bracing severe cold conditions in Skardu.

Apart from Skardu, people also protested on the streets in Ganche Shigar and Kharmung. Anjuman Tajran Roundu also signalled a protest against the increase in the price of wheat and announced the closure of Shahrah Baltistan against the non-acceptance of the demands.

Ghulam Hussain Athar, head of the All-Party Alliance, revealed while addressing the meeting that a message has been sent to us saying that to withdraw from the wheat movement, the federation will give a package of PKR 15 billion to Baltistan. "Four and a half billion rupees should be given. Talks of fifteen billion rupees are just a conspiracy to make us stupid, said Athar.

"We are being given different kinds of offers; we are being told to leave the wheat movement; we will be given attractive incentives; we have never sold before and we will never sell again. The problem is common to all of us," added Athar. Under the auspices of the Awami Action Committee Yasin Valley, a protest was held outside AC Office Yasin at Yasin Khas Sub-Divisional Headquarters of Yasin against the increase in the price of subsidised wheat, reported Pak vernacular media.

The protesters rejected the Rs 3,600 price of wheat set by the provincial government as a cruel move against the poor. The protestors said that the members of the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly and the Chief Minister are not qualified to represent the people. They also alleged that the Prime Minister and the ministers are on the pay rolls of Islamabad.

"The Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly is not a public spokesperson but a group of the privileged class," accused the protestors. The protestors said that until the government withdraws its notification regarding wheat, the protest will continue. (ANI)

