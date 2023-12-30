Left Menu

UAE: Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on passing of Khalfan Matar Al Rumaithi

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has offered his condolences on the passing of Khalfan Matar Al Rumaithi at Al Naifa mourning majlis in Al Ain.

UAE: Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on passing of Khalfan Matar Al Rumaithi
Al Ain [UAE], December 30 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has offered his condolences on the passing of Khalfan Matar Al Rumaithi at Al Naifa mourning majlis in Al Ain. He passed on his deepest sympathies to the family for their loss, and wished them courage and solace.

He emphasised that the UAE mourns the loss of a dedicated individual who served his country and community faithfully. The departed had made a lasting impact, in various roles and responsibilities, during his extensive service with the late founding father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. He offered his condolences to the sons of the late Khalfan Matar Al Rumaithi, namely Matar, Saeed, Mohammed, Abdullah, Sultan, Humaid, and Mansoor, as well as to the deceased's family members and relatives gathered. (ANI/WAM)

