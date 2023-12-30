Left Menu

Israel: Four harmed in 'Drive By' terror car ramming attack

Magen David Adom reported that four civilian pedestrians were wounded in the attack, one, a 25-year-old man, was said to have been moderately wounded.

ANI | Updated: 30-12-2023 23:28 IST | Created: 30-12-2023 23:28 IST
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Avi [Israel], December 30 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) reported that terrorists enacted what was described as a "drive-by attack" Friday afternoon at a military post near the Edorim intersection in the Mt. Hebron area south of Jerusalem. IDF forces operating in the area neutralised the terrorists.

Magen David Adom reported that four civilian pedestrians were wounded in the attack; one, a 25-year-old man, was said to have been moderately wounded. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

