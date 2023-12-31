Despite challenges, we can work to lead more meaningful lives and create better world: Dalai Lama

The Tibetan spiritual leader, the 14th Dalai Lama, said that people, despite the many challenges, can work together to lead "more meaningful lives and create a better world." In his message for the New Year 2024, Dalai Lama stated, "Despite the many challenges that we are facing today, I feel optimistic that with a growing appreciation of how interconnected we all are in the oneness of humanity, we can all work to lead more meaningful lives and create a better world."

He thanked everyone who sent him good wishes on the occasion of the New Year and extended greetings to people across the world. He said people share a common wish to remain happy and free from pain. The Dalai Lama called on everyone to work for the benefit of others. "As human beings, we share a common wish to be happy and free from pain. We are social animals who depend on others to survive. Therefore, as I often say, we should work for the benefit of others. If we cannot help them, we should at least make sure we do no harm. I have found that helping others is the best way of ensuring happiness and calm for ourselves," Dalai Lama stated.

Dalai Lama emphasised that every person has the potential to cultivate compassion and inner peace. He called on people to cultivate compassion and inner peace, irrespective of nationality or religion. In the message, Dalai Lama stated, "I also firmly believe that we can find peace in the world only when we find peace within. Every human being has the potential to cultivate inner peace, and contribute to the peace of our global community."

"We must try to cultivate compassion and inner peace; regardless of our nationality or religion, we can contribute to the well-being and happiness of all mankind. If the last century was the century of violence, it is our responsibility to make this century the century of dialogue," he added. Notably, people across the world are grooving with enthusiasm as the New Year celebrations set in. (ANI)

