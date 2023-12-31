Sheikh Zayed Festival: Global destination for record-breaking New Year's Eve fireworks displays

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 31 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Zayed Festival, currently taking place at Al Wathba in Abu Dhabi, is preparing to welcome 2024 with exceptional fireworks displays that will light up the sky over the festival area at midnight, in an event anticipated by viewers from inside and outside the country. The festival's annual New Year's Eve celebration programme attracts Arab and foreign visitors from abroad, in addition to thousands of citizens and residents within the country, to enjoy the shows taking place on this occasion, which include - in addition to the fireworks display - international folklore and artistic performances, recreational events for visitors, in addition to various events and activities dedicated to children.

Sheikh Zayed Festival will welcome 2024 this Sunday evening with a fireworks display that will last for more than 40 minutes, breaking four new Guinness World Records in terms of quantity, time, and shape. Visitors to the festival will also have the opportunity for the first time to see more than 5,000 drones, which will paint artistic images in the sky of Al Wathba, breaking a new Guinness World Record.

Visitors will also enjoy the largest laser show ever in the region, in addition to the shows of the Emirates Fountain and the accompanying lights to the rhythm of music. On the occasion of welcoming the year 2023, the Sheikh Zayed Festival succeeded in breaking four Guinness World Records, three of which are for fireworks, and a new record for drones.

The following records were recorded: Most helicopter-shaped fireworks fired in 30 seconds; Most wheel-shaped fireworks fired in 30 seconds; Most repeated fireworks in 30 seconds; and the largest formation of a quick response (QR) code performed by drones. Sheikh Zayed Festival recorded three new Guinness World Records on New Year's Eve 2022 with the largest fireworks display, which lit up the sky over Al Wathba with various formations and colours that dazzled the audience.

The Festival witnessed exceptional performances in which it broke the record for the largest number of fireworks in terms of quantity, time, and shape for 40 minutes, which provided its visitors with an exceptional experience to begin the new year. The huge drone show that soared over Al Wathba skies displayed the title "WELCOME 2022" using 2022 drones, which was a global first.

Sheikh Zayed Festival broke two Guinness World Records within the first minutes of 2021 with huge fireworks displays that lit up the sky over Al Wathba for 35 continuous minutes and were launched from 16 towers. The first Guinness World Records to be broken was when the festival succeeded in using the Girandola technology to break the record in the number of shots by firing 300 Girandola shots in a time period of 30 seconds, which was a global first.

Additionally, for the first time in the world, the Guinness World Record for the largest fireworks display with the largest number of shots in a straight line was broken on New Year's Eve 2021.(ANI/WAM)

