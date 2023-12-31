Left Menu

Israel's local elections postponed again

The elections were scheduled for November, but were postponed because of the war in Gaza.

Updated: 01-01-2024 00:11 IST | Created: 31-12-2023 22:56 IST
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 31 (ANI/TPS): The Israeli Government Sunday morning unanimously approved the postponing of local elections in the country until 27 February 2024. The elections were scheduled for November, but were postponed because of the war in Gaza. This was pursuant to the Government meeting last Wednesday (27 December 2023), at which the Government requested the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) to complete the data on the number of soldiers who cannot be discharged and the local authorities in which they are running.

From the IDF data, it was found that there are 688 people currently serving in military reserve duty running for office in 144 different local authorities who cannot be discharged at this time. The Government thus decided to postpone the elections, again.

"We usually do not hold elections in wartime but these elections have been determined in advance," said Benjamin Netanyahu. "They have already been postponed once. While it would be very difficult to postpone them for a very long period, there are two possibilities: Hold them at the end of January or the end of February." The decision is subject to approval by the Knesset Internal Affairs Committee and afterward the Knesset plenum. (ANI/TPS)

