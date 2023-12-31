No govt can be formed without PPP: Former Pakistan PM Yousuf Raza Gilani

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani on Sunday said that no government can be formed without the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and called it the only "ideological party" in Pakistan, Pakistan-based Dawn reported. While addressing a press conference in Multan, Gilani said, "Let me tell you one thing: no government can be formed without the PPP."

He said, "The PPP is the only ideological party in Pakistan. Its sacrifices for human rights, the upholding of the Constitution, the rule of law, women's empowerment, and minority rights are in front of everyone. You have seen that on the subcontinent, no other family has rendered more sacrifices than the Bhutto family," Dawn reported. In response to a question, Yousuf Raza Gilani called it Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) responsibility to hold free and fair elections. He said, "I feel there should be a level playing field for all in the elections and no one should be given preference."

Expressing his views regarding a large number of objections raised by the ECP on candidates' nomination papers, Gilani stressed that the PPP has given its stance, Dawn reported. He said, "Our party has given its stance, even Bilawal Bhutto sahib has. He also spoke of a level playing field. [...] the returning officer has raised objections on some nomination papers. Now we have to see what their legal team is working on," Dawn reported.

Responding to question about the nomination papers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi being rejected, Gilani said, "I won't repeat my stance over it. The policy statement I or Bilalwal had to give was already given." Pakistan People's Party (PPP) chairman and former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has demanded a judicial investigation of the cypher case, ARY News reported.

Speaking to reporters, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari called cypher case a "serious matter" and a judicial investigation must be carried out in this matter.He said that relief has been given in the cypher case. However, the Bhutto family went through political victimisation, and that is why "we want a proper investigation of the cypher case." On December 24, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari filed nomination papers for contesting the polls from his party's stronghold NA-194 (Larkana), Pakistan-based Geo News reported. Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari submitted his nomination papers before the expiry of the extended deadline by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

After filing the nomination papers, he said the PPP's fight is not against any political party but against inflation, poverty and unemployment. He announced that the PPP wanted to give labourers and farmers their due rights. He stressed that healthcare facilities should be free for all people. He called on the PPP to vote for his party in the general elections set to be held on December 24, according to Geo News report. (ANI)

