UAE leaders extend New Year greetings to world leaders

President Highness Sheikh Mohamed wished them good health and wellbeing, and their peoples further progress and prosperity.

ANI | Updated: 31-12-2023 23:11 IST | Created: 31-12-2023 23:11 IST
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (Image Credit: X/@MohamedBinZayed). Image Credit: ANI
Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 31 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent cables of congratulations to Their Highnesses and Majesties, Presidents, Kings and Princes of friendly countries, on the occasion of the New Year, 2024.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, have also dispatched similar cables to the leaders and prime ministers of friendly countries. (ANI/WAM)

