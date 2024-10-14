Left Menu

JSFM Condemns Violence Against PTM in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Sohail Abro, Chairman of JSFM, denounces Pakistani forces for targeting PTM Jirga, causing fatalities and highlighting oppression of marginalized communities. Calls for international intervention against human rights violations and pledges JSFM's support for justice and autonomy for Sindhi and allied groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 19:12 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 19:12 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a strong denunciation, Sohail Abro, Chairman of the Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement (JSFM), criticized the unprovoked attack by Pakistani forces on the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) Jirga in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The incident led to the death of three PTM members and injuries to several others.

Abro described the act as part of a systematic campaign by the Pakistani state against marginalized communities such as the Pashtun, Baloch, and Sindhi populations. He claimed these groups have long been subjected to Punjabi dominance and exploitation.

Abro urged international human rights organizations, including the United Nations and Amnesty International, to take immediate action and hold Pakistan accountable. He reaffirmed JSFM's support for the PTM and asserted that unity among oppressed groups is critical to overcoming state repression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

