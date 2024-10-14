JSFM Condemns Violence Against PTM in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

In a strong denunciation, Sohail Abro, Chairman of the Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement (JSFM), criticized the unprovoked attack by Pakistani forces on the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) Jirga in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The incident led to the death of three PTM members and injuries to several others.

Abro described the act as part of a systematic campaign by the Pakistani state against marginalized communities such as the Pashtun, Baloch, and Sindhi populations. He claimed these groups have long been subjected to Punjabi dominance and exploitation.

Abro urged international human rights organizations, including the United Nations and Amnesty International, to take immediate action and hold Pakistan accountable. He reaffirmed JSFM's support for the PTM and asserted that unity among oppressed groups is critical to overcoming state repression.

(With inputs from agencies.)