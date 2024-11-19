Singapore Reaffirms 'One China' Policy Amid Taiwan Tensions

Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has reiterated the nation's commitment to the 'One China' policy during recent talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, according to a report from Taiwan News. Discussions between Wong and Xi encompassed a range of regional and international issues, including developments in the Taiwan Strait. Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed the country's consistent opposition to Taiwan independence.

The Chinese state-run Xinhua News Agency highlighted Wong's affirmation of the cooperative nature of Singapore-China relations built on respect and trust. Wong reportedly stated that Singapore understands China's stance on Taiwan and supports the 'One China' principle, rejecting any form of 'Taiwan independence.' However, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs criticized China for exploiting international platforms like APEC to undermine Taiwan's sovereignty and mislead global opinion, taking issue with China's interpretation of Wong's statements.

Following consultations with Singapore, Taiwan's Foreign Ministry clarified that Wong did not explicitly phrase his comments as portrayed by China. The ministry called on the international community to oppose what it described as China's unilateral actions that threaten regional peace. As tensions rise with increased Chinese military activities around Taiwan, Japan has reiterated Taiwan's critical importance. In an interview with Liberty Times, Kazuyuki Katayama, Chief Representative of the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association, emphasized the strategic and economic significance of Taiwan-Japan relations, underscoring shared democratic values and strong economic ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)