Ambassador Sibi George's tenure marks transformative phase in India-Japan relations

Indian Ambassador to Japan Sibi George has concluded his tenure in Japan, leaving behind what both sides have described as a period of remarkable achievements in strengthening India-Japan relations. Japanese Foreign Affairs Minister Takeshi Iwaya praised his efforts, calling him "a strong bridge between the two nations."

Reflecting on his time in Tokyo since his arrival in November 2022 during the COVID-19 pandemic, Ambassador George said, "I had the privilege of visiting all 47 prefectures of Japan, from the vibrant cities to tranquil towns, from Hokkaido in the north to Okinawa in the south. During this period, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Japan twice to meet his Japanese counterpart, which further strengthened our Special Strategic and Global Partnership. Prime Minister Modi has set an ambitious agenda for the next decade, adding a new chapter to this partnership." As a symbol of the deep civilizational bond between India and Japan, several statues of Mahatma Gandhi were installed during George's tenure.

In 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Hiroshima Peace Park. This was followed in 2024 by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar unveiling another Gandhi statue in Edogawa. Around the same time, Ambassador Sibi George unveiled a statue of Bharat Ratna Dr. CV Raman in Shimane. "These statues were warmly welcomed by the people of Japan and now stand as enduring symbols of our friendship," he noted. The Ambassador also highlighted how cultural exchanges reinforced ties: "In Gunma prefecture, the Daruma doll -- so central to Japanese tradition--has its roots in India through Buddhism. It remains a cultural symbol of hope that connects our two peoples. In Nagasaki, the Peacock Park tells a unique story. Fifteen years ago, India gifted 10 peacocks to the park; today their number has grown to 200, reflecting our historic bond."

Economic and people-to-people engagement also deepened. "We have seen 10 trillion yen in investments, 500,000 exchanges between our peoples, and 50,000 Indian professionals contributing to Japan's growth," George stated. His efforts to strengthen regional partnerships brought 16 Japanese governors to meet Prime Minister Modi, highlighting particularly strong ties between Uttar Pradesh and Yamanashi, as well as Gujarat and Shizuoka.

Looking ahead, the Ambassador emphasised the importance of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD). "QUAD is an important forum, rooted in the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership. It concretises cooperation, prosperity, and stability not only for India and Japan but for the entire Indo-Pacific region." Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya echoed this sentiment, saying, "The joint statement of our leaders in August has charted the way forward. As India prepares to host the QUAD meeting this year and Australia in 2026, our cooperation will remain stable and strong."

Ambassador Sibi George's tenure has thus been widely recognised as a transformative phase in India-Japan relations -- building cultural, strategic, and economic bridges that will guide the partnership for years to come. (ANI)

