Left Menu

"Factually incorrect", "entirely baseless": India rejects NATO chief Mark Rutte's claim on PM Modi-Putin phone call, urges caution in public statements

India rejected NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte's claim that PM Modi spoke to Russian President Putin after US tariffs, calling it "factually incorrect and entirely baseless." The MEA said no such talks occurred, urged NATO to act responsibly, and reaffirmed India's right to safeguard national interests and economic security.

ANI | Updated: 26-09-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 17:21 IST
"Factually incorrect", "entirely baseless": India rejects NATO chief Mark Rutte's claim on PM Modi-Putin phone call, urges caution in public statements
MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal addresses the weekly press briefing in New Delhi, where India rejected NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte's remarks as "factually incorrect and entirely baseless." (Photo/MEA YouTube). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India on Friday firmly dismissed comments made by NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte on a purported conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin as "factually incorrect and entirely baseless." The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) clarified that no such discussion had ever taken place and urged NATO leadership to act with greater caution.

India criticised the remarks after Rutte suggested that PM Modi had sought clarifications from Putin on Russia's war strategy in the wake of US tariff actions. "We have seen the statement by Nato Secretary-General Mr Mark Rutte regarding a purported phone conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin. The statement is factually incorrect and entirely baseless. At no point has Prime Minister Modi spoken with President Putin in the manner suggested. No such conversation has taken place," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during the weekly press briefing.

Rutte, in his interaction with CNN during the UN General Assembly in New York on Thursday, had claimed that the tariffs imposed on India by US President Trump were significantly affecting Russia. He alleged that New Delhi was reaching out to Moscow, with Modi reportedly asking Putin to explain his approach to Ukraine, since India had been impacted by those tariffs. Rejecting those claims, India underscored that NATO's top leadership should ensure accuracy when issuing public remarks.

"We expect the leadership of an important institution like Nato to exercise greater responsibility and accuracy in public statements. Speculative or careless remarks that misrepresent the Prime Minister's engagements or suggest conversations that never occurred are unacceptable," the MEA spokesperson stressed. Reiterating its established stance, Jaiswal further said: "As previously stated, India's energy imports are meant to ensure predictable and affordable energy costs to the Indian consumer. India will continue taking all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Abra Halts Merger Talks Between Gol and Azul: A Setback for Latin American Aviation

Abra Halts Merger Talks Between Gol and Azul: A Setback for Latin American A...

 Global
2
Ladakh Unrest: Activist Arrest Exposes Tensions

Ladakh Unrest: Activist Arrest Exposes Tensions

 Global
3
DHL Express Announces 6.9% Price Hike Set for 2026

DHL Express Announces 6.9% Price Hike Set for 2026

 India
4
KLAYEdge™: Revolutionizing Early Childhood Education

KLAYEdge™: Revolutionizing Early Childhood Education

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025