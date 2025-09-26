"Factually incorrect", "entirely baseless": India rejects NATO chief Mark Rutte's claim on PM Modi-Putin phone call, urges caution in public statements

India on Friday firmly dismissed comments made by NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte on a purported conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin as "factually incorrect and entirely baseless." The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) clarified that no such discussion had ever taken place and urged NATO leadership to act with greater caution.

India criticised the remarks after Rutte suggested that PM Modi had sought clarifications from Putin on Russia's war strategy in the wake of US tariff actions. "We have seen the statement by Nato Secretary-General Mr Mark Rutte regarding a purported phone conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin. The statement is factually incorrect and entirely baseless. At no point has Prime Minister Modi spoken with President Putin in the manner suggested. No such conversation has taken place," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during the weekly press briefing.

Rutte, in his interaction with CNN during the UN General Assembly in New York on Thursday, had claimed that the tariffs imposed on India by US President Trump were significantly affecting Russia. He alleged that New Delhi was reaching out to Moscow, with Modi reportedly asking Putin to explain his approach to Ukraine, since India had been impacted by those tariffs. Rejecting those claims, India underscored that NATO's top leadership should ensure accuracy when issuing public remarks.

"We expect the leadership of an important institution like Nato to exercise greater responsibility and accuracy in public statements. Speculative or careless remarks that misrepresent the Prime Minister's engagements or suggest conversations that never occurred are unacceptable," the MEA spokesperson stressed. Reiterating its established stance, Jaiswal further said: "As previously stated, India's energy imports are meant to ensure predictable and affordable energy costs to the Indian consumer. India will continue taking all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)