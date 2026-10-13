North Korea test-fires tactical ballistic missile, KCNA says

Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2026 03:12 IST | Created: 13-10-2026 03:12 IST
North Korea test-fires tactical ballistic missile, KCNA says

​North Korea test-fired a tactical ballistic missile on Monday, state media ‌KCNA reported on Tuesday, adding that the test confirmed the successful technical upgrading of an important core element for the missile, ‌without elaborating.

The announcement comes after South Korea's military ‌said on Monday that North Korea had fired multiple ballistic missiles toward the sea off its east coast. It was Pyongyang's ⁠fourth launch ​in a ⁠month, following Seoul's recent test of a hypersonic missile. Meanwhile, North Korean ⁠leader Kim Jong Un on Sunday visited a defence industry ​museum showcasing weapons achievements made under his leadership.

Kim said ⁠the country's weaponry, which promotes North Korea's position, "will be developed ⁠and ​completed in a more strenuous manner", KCNA reported. US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he ⁠may meet with Kim during a visit to Asia. "I may, ⁠yeah. ⁠That'll be exciting, won't it? But I get along with him," Trump told reporters.

TRENDING

1
UN Experts Urge Türkiye to End Crackdown on LGBTI Rights Defenders and Groups

UN Experts Urge Türkiye to End Crackdown on LGBTI Rights Defenders and Group...

Global
2
Africa Builds New Nutrition Science Force as First 18 Nuclear-Tech Graduates Emerge

Africa Builds New Nutrition Science Force as First 18 Nuclear-Tech Graduates...

Ivory Coast
3
AfDB and WHO Push $55 Million Sudan Health Project to Speed Up Critical Care Support

AfDB and WHO Push $55 Million Sudan Health Project to Speed Up Critical Care...

Sudan
4
Iran shifting tactics to step up attacks on shipping before US vote, officials say

Iran shifting tactics to step up attacks on shipping before US vote, officia...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Geranic Acid Shows Promise for Reducing UVB Damage and Inflammation in Skin Cells

Protecting Health, Saving Billions: OECD Makes the Economic Case for Safer Chemical Policies

Plastic Waste Crisis: OECD Warns of Growing Exports from Rich Nations to Southeast Asian Countries

Software Tools and Skillshare Retain Distinct Links to Business Education Delivery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026