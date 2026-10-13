Moroccan centrist party agrees to form coalition government with three other parties

Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2026 03:36 IST | Created: 13-10-2026 03:36 IST
Moroccan centrist party agrees to form coalition government with three other parties

Morocco's centrist Authenticity and ​Modernity Party (PAM), who topped last month's ​parliamentary election vote, will ‌form a ​coalition government with three other parties, the four parties said on Monday.

The four — which include moderate socialist ‌parties and the nationalist Istiqlal — together hold 207 seats in parliament, above the 198 needed for a majority. The deal "produces a strong political government, made up of components marked ‌by ideological and political proximity, united in, and committed to, a shared reformist ‌vision,” the coalition said in a joint statement, adding that they will next propose a cabinet lineup.

The king appointed PAM leader Fatima Ezzahra El Mansouri as the country's first woman to ⁠act ​as head of ⁠government and tasked her with forming a cabinet after PAM finished first in the September 23 vote. PAM ⁠was founded in 2008 by an adviser to the king and has positioned itself ​as a counterweight to the Islamist Justice and Development Party, advocating social ⁠modernisation.

The new government will oversee the final stages of a $20-billion push to prepare for ⁠the ​2030 World Cup, which Morocco will co-host with Portugal and Spain. It faces pressure to address youth grievances over jobs, education and health services, which ⁠fuelled the Gen Z protests last year and the Ceuta migration crisis in July.

The ⁠vote, however, is ⁠not expected to change policy direction in Morocco, a constitutional monarchy where the king retains sweeping powers over foreign policy, ‌defence and ‌other key portfolios.

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