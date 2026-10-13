Soccer-Ronaldo on target as Al-Nassr win after security delay

Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2026 03:40 IST | Created: 13-10-2026 03:40 IST
Soccer-Ronaldo on target as Al-Nassr win after security delay

Cristiano Ronaldo scored Al-Nassr's second goal as the Saudi ​Pro League champions overcame an hour-long security delay to ​beat Uzbekistan's Neftchi 3-1 in the AFC ‌Champions ​League Elite on Monday.

Kick-off was delayed after Saudi Arabia's Civil Defence issued a safety warning 15 minutes before the scheduled start time in Riyadh, which has been ‌targeted by missiles fired from Yemen-based Houthis in recent days. Ange Postecoglou's side shook off the interruption to go in front through Angelo in the 33rd minute with a deflected strike before Ronaldo doubled the lead nine minutes later.

The 41-year-old struck after Sadio ‌Mane delivered a looping cross from the left that Aiman Yahya directed into Ronaldo's path with his chest and ‌the Portuguese forward lashed the ball into the bottom corner with a shot on the turn. Alisher Odilov pulled one back for Neftchi six minutes into the second half but Ikromjon Alibaev's red card for a foul on Mohamed Simakan in the 65th minute and an own goal by ⁠Anvarjon ​Gofurov 13 minutes later sealed ⁠the win for Al-Nassr.

Meanwhile, defending champions Al-Ahli scored twice in the second half to pick up their first win of the new campaign as ⁠Marino Pusic's side beat Al-Wasl from the United Arab Emirates 3-1. Roger Ibanez put Al-Ahli ahead with a 20th minute header but Pedro ​Malheiro levelled in the third minute of first-half stoppage time.

Goals from Trincao and Feras Al-Brikan in the 58th ⁠and 91st minutes respectively moved Al-Ahli onto four points from their opening two matches. "We created also in the first half but in the second half ⁠we ​made our goals and I think that was the difference," said Trincao. "Physically we were a little bit better and that was the key to changing the game."

Houssine Rahimi scored twice as Al-Ain defeated Air Force Club 4-1 in ⁠Basra, while Hossein Goudarzi's 60th minute goal earned Iran's Esteghlal a 2-1 win over Al-Gharafa. A last minute penalty from Dostonbek ⁠Khamdamov salvaged a 1-1 draw ⁠for Pakhtakor against Brendan Rodgers' Al-Qadsiah in Tashkent while Tractor from Iran were held to a 0-0 draw by Qatar's Al-Shamal.

The top eight finishers in the 16-team league phase in ‌both east and ‌west Asia will progress to the knockout rounds.

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