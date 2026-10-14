Ukraine's Zelenskiy says it is 'painful' for Trump to choose a different side
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in an interview on Wednesday that it was "painful" when Donald Trump took another side in Ukraine's ongoing war with Russia, after the US President said Zelenskiy should be replaced. Zelenskiy told Piers Morgan Uncensored: "It's painful when President Trump chooses one side, not our side."
He also said that he was OK with Trump being in the middle of Ukraine and Russia, but added: "If you are in the middle, you have to stay in the middle."