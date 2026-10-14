Ukraine's Zelenskiy says it is 'painful' for Trump to choose a different side

Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2026 21:55 IST | Created: 14-10-2026 21:55 IST
Ukraine's Zelenskiy says it is 'painful' for Trump to choose a different side

​Ukrainian ​President Volodymyr Zelenskiy ‌said in ​an interview on Wednesday ‌that it was "painful" when Donald Trump took another side in ‌Ukraine's ongoing war with Russia, ‌after the US President said Zelenskiy should be replaced. Zelenskiy told ⁠Piers ​Morgan ⁠Uncensored: "It's painful when President Trump chooses ⁠one side, not our side."

He ​also said that he was ⁠OK with Trump being ⁠in ​the middle of Ukraine and Russia, but added: "If ⁠you are in the middle, ⁠you have ⁠to stay in the middle."

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