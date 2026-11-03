Soccer-Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel dies after collision in match

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2026 14:23 IST | Created: 03-11-2026 14:23 IST
Soccer-Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel dies after collision in match

Tenerife striker Jesus ​de Miguel died on ​Tuesday at the ‌age of ​30, a day after suffering a cardiac arrest following a ‌collision during a match, the Spanish second-tier club said. "Racked with pain, with a lump in our throats ‌and unable to believe that this is true, ‌from CD Tenerife we communicate the tragic passing of Jesus de Miguel Alameda," the club said.

"There are no words ⁠of comfort; ​there is ⁠absolutely nothing that can alleviate this feeling overflowing with sadness." The ⁠match against FC Andorra was abandoned seven minutes into ​stoppage time after De Miguel collapsed following a ⁠collision with away goalkeeper Jesus Owono, who had rushed ⁠out ​of his area to clear a long ball and struck the striker in the chest ⁠with his knee.

Medical staff treated the player on the pitch ⁠for ⁠more than five minutes before he was taken to hospital by ambulance.

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