Soccer-Asian Cup postponed until late 2027 due to attacks on Saudi Arabia

The Asian Cup has been postponed ​from early 2027 to December next year, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) ‌said ​on Tuesday following attacks on hosts Saudi Arabia by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement. A strike on Riyadh's international airport last month killed at least 12 people and wounded more than 300, with the Houthi movement claiming responsibility for the deadliest attack in Saudi Arabia in more than a ‌decade.

The attacks have continued, with the Houthis saying on Monday they had launched drones towards Dammam airport, raising more questions over whether the Asian Cup could go ahead as scheduled from January 7 to February 5. On Tuesday, the AFC said the 24-team tournament would now take place from December 23 next year to January 21, 2028.

The competition's organising committee said the tournament had been rescheduled in ‌light of the "exceptional circumstances arising from developments in the region, including substantial logistical complexities and travel disruptions". "The new dates of the tournament will be presented to FIFA for approval," it added.

"Exceptional ‌circumstances have been created for the organisation and delivery of the competition as originally scheduled, making the postponement necessary in the interest of all participating teams, officials, spectators and other stakeholders." SAUDI 'FULLY PREPARED' TO HOST

Yasser Al-Misehal, head of the local organising committee for the Asian Cup, said Saudi Arabia had been fully prepared to host the tournament as scheduled. "We will continue our work with the same momentum leading up to the tournament's new dates in December 2027," Al-Misehal told the ⁠Saudi state ​news agency.

"We are working closely with the AFC and ⁠all our partners to ensure a seamless, high-standard organizational experience, and to deliver an exceptional edition worthy of both the kingdom’s stature and the AFC Asian Cup." The Saudi government has invested heavily in sport through its Public Investment Fund ⁠in recent years and the Asian Cup was pitched as an early rehearsal for hosting the World Cup in 2034.

Saudi Arabia have won the Asian Cup three times but have never hosted the continental tournament. Tuesday's postponement ​will also force several nations across Asia to make a decision about their coaches, with several contracts due to run out in February, when the Asian Cup had ⁠been to conclude.

Australia's Tony Popovic, Japan's Hajime Moriyasu and Iraq's Graham Arnold are among the coaches whose contracts expire early in 2027. The Asian Cup, traditionally staged in odd-numbered years, had been set to switch to an even-year cycle beginning with the ⁠2032 ​tournament.

FOOTBALL AUSTRALIA WELCOMES DECISION Football Australia (FA) said it supported the AFC's decision to reschedule the tournament.

"The safety and wellbeing of players, staff and fans comes first," FA chairman Anter Isaac said in a statement. "We acknowledge the commitment of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation and the Local Organising Committee (LOC) to delivering a world-class tournament."

FA added that it would go ahead with planned international friendlies this ⁠month against Qatar in Doha and Jordan in Amman. Disruptions in travel and security concerns have affected other sporting events in Saudi Arabia, with golf's Asian Tour postponing the Saudi International indefinitely, ⁠while cycling's Urban World Championships were also cancelled.

The Six ⁠Kings Slam exhibition tennis tournament in Riyadh has been moved from October to December and world soccer governing body FIFA postponed the FIFAe Finals 2026 video game competition in Jeddah until an unspecified future date. Not all sport in the kingdom was called off, however, with Saul "Canelo" Alvarez ‌beating Christian Mbilli in a world ‌boxing title bout in Riyadh on Saturday.