​The European ​Commission said on ‌Tuesday it ​approved the $2.5 billion acquisition by ‌Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com of German electronics retailer Ceconomy provided it complies with ‌the remedies offered. A person familiar with ‌the matter had told Reuters last month the Commission, which is which ⁠is ​the ⁠EU competition enforcer, was set to approve ⁠the deal.

The Commission was investigating ​the deal under the Foreign Subsidies ⁠Regulation and was evaluating whether JD.com ⁠received preferential ​financing, tax incentives and grants from the Chinese government ⁠that may have helped it to ⁠offer ⁠a higher price for Ceconomy.