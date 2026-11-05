Ice hockey-CAS acknowledges divisive reaction to Russia decision

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2026 21:48 IST | Created: 05-11-2026 21:48 IST
Ice hockey-CAS acknowledges divisive reaction to Russia decision

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) acknowledged the divisive reaction to its ruling in favour of Russia's return to international ‌ice hockey competition, but reiterated on Thursday that the decision was based solely on the evidence submitted. CAS on Friday upheld appeals lodged by the Russian Ice Hockey Federation (RIHF) against the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) barring its teams from participating in events during ‌the 2026-27 season.

"CAS wishes to reiterate that as an independent sports arbitration institution, rulings are made on the legal ‌substance of an appeal and on the sole basis of the arguments and evidence submitted by the Parties," it said in a statement. CAS found that the IIHF did not present sufficient evidence to establish the legal requirements for the exclusion of Russia.

It also noted that the "organisational consequences of this ⁠ruling ... ​were neither substantiated by sufficient evidence ⁠nor sought by the IIHF during the proceedings". LEGAL QUESTIONS

CAS said it cannot impose measures that have not been requested by the parties, adding that ⁠the RIHF and IIHF were aware of the legal questions to be discussed and the consequences of the appeal being upheld or dismissed. The ​IIHF expressed disappointment after the CAS ruling, maintaining that its decisions were necessary to protect the safety and ⁠security of all participants and safeguard the integrity of its competition.

The CAS decision sparked significant backlash and on Wednesday the IIHF said it maintains its ⁠disagreement ​with the ruling, warning of "significant practical and sporting challenges". Countries including Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Latvia and the Czech Republic, have said they will refuse to play Russia.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said Russia and Belarus will be barred from ⁠the World Junior Championship in Alberta, while the Finnish city of Turku threatened to drop hosting duties for the 2028 ⁠World Junior Championship. Sponsors and commercial ⁠partners, including AJ Products, Nokian Tyres and Strauss, have said they will end their involvement if Russia participates in tournaments.

Czech carmaker Skoda Auto said it would reassess its involvement in ‌the Ice Hockey World ‌Championship if the Russian national team takes part.

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